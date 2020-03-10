Investigators need help finding missing Florence man with dementia

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators need your help to find a missing Florence man.

Robert Davis Cook, 62, was last seen shortly after noon on Tuesday today in the area of US Highway 76 and I-95 and has not been seen since. 

Cook is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, long black pants and white shoes. 

He uses a brown walking cane and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the whereabouts of Mr. Cook is asked to immediately contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

