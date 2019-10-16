UPDATE: Florence County man found

News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say missing Florence County man has been found.

Ellis Lanneau Williamson, age 39, of 5670 Backwoods Drive was last seen at 9:30 PM on October 15 at his home.

Williamson is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a tattoo on his back, and was last seen wearing red shorts, white shoes and a shirt of an unknown description.
Family members say, Williamson suffers from schizophrenia and may be headed toward Darlington on foot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: