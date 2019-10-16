UPDATE: Florence County man found

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say missing Florence County man has been found.

Ellis Lanneau Williamson, age 39, of 5670 Backwoods Drive was last seen at 9:30 PM on October 15 at his home.

Williamson is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a tattoo on his back, and was last seen wearing red shorts, white shoes and a shirt of an unknown description.

Family members say, Williamson suffers from schizophrenia and may be headed toward Darlington on foot.