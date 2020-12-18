Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women? Doctors weigh in

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – As the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 continues to roll out across the nation, questions remain unanswered about its safety for pregnant women.

Pregnant women and people under the age of 16 were not part of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Therefore, no safety data, recommendations or guidelines are available to pregnant women in the decision-making process.

However, the FDA will allow pregnant women and those over the age of 16 access to the vaccine; but whether they choose to get it will ultimately be up to the individual.

Tidelands Health OB/GYN Monica Selander weighs the individual risks and benefits with her pregnant patients based on personal circumstances and lifestyles.

Medical experts report growing data that shows pregnancy itself is a risk factor for COVID-19. Pregnant women who catch the coronavirus have more severe complications.

Other experts, including the CDC, said the vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk for pregnant women but recommends talking through the decision with an OB-GYN.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination based on ACIP-recommended priority groups.

Selander said she will let patients decide whether they get the vaccine but will help in the decision process. She says she will consider their amount of exposure to others and individual symptoms and conditions.

“If you’re pregnant, and also obese, a minority, diabetic or have cardiovascular disease, you’re going to have more risks in the ill from coronavirus column. Then weigh that against the risk of a vaccine that is not studied in pregnancy, but overall not known to be harmful based on what we know now,” Selander said.

Selander compared the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to previous vaccines and explained what makes one safe or unsafe to take while pregnant.

A vaccine not recommended during pregnancy usually depends on whether or not it’s a ‘live virus vaccine.’

According to medical reports, if it’s a live virus, for example, chickenpox or measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), those are not recommended and could pose a risk to the fetus.

However, a flu vaccine, which is not a live virus, is recommended and administered during pregnancy. Although no clinical trials were performed on the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say it’s not a live virus, eliminating some of the other vaccines’ high-risk factors.

Officials say the benefits of getting the vaccine could likely outweigh the risks of a pregnant woman catching the coronavirus.

“The average patient is going to have to weigh the risks of using a vaccine that has not been studied to the extent most of our vaccines are in a pregnant patient, vs. the risk of becoming sick with the coronavirus,” Selander said.

Infertility regarding the COVID-19 vaccine is another concern from expecting mothers.

“The specific vaccines we’ve been using don’t have any issues with fertility, and we don’t have any reason to suspect this vaccine would either. Usually, fertility impacting medicines are chemotherapy that is extremely toxic to cells, and that’s not the case with vaccines,” Selander said.

According to officials, formal trials of the COVID-19 vaccine with pregnant women are expected to begin as early as 2021.

Officials recommend talking to an OB-GYN if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and thinking about getting vaccinated.