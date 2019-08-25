Isolated showers and cooler temperatures Sunday

Overnight, a cold front will stall offshore; behind this cold front will be a northeasterly wind that will keep our temperatures cooler headed into tomorrow. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low 80s. There will be a few spotty showers in the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain low as high pressure builds in behind the front, and temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the week. A second cold front will push into the northeast by midweek and is expected to linger. This cold front will increase our rain chances starting on Wednesday and keep us in an unsettled pattern into the weekend.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.



Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers and t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.