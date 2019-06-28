‘It’s a possibility’: New oxygen bar therapy in Myrtle Beach could help the brain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The first oxygen bar of its kind along the Grand Strand has opened in Myrtle Beach, and it’s in The Recovery Room.

Several studies say there could be a link between how it helps Alzheimer’s disease and several other kinds of ailments.

Not many people know about the new oxygen bar in Myrtle Beach, but although it’s not FDA approved yet, the owner, Jackie Schultz, says it could get you feeling better.

A Louisiana State University professor saw an Alzheimer’s patient improve after hyperbaric oxygen therapy, so could having a new oxygen bar in Myrtle Beach help out with brain cognition similarly?

“It’s not proven by the FDA, but it’s a possibility,” said Schultz.

A possibility that physicians all over the country are testing – the correlation between oxygen therapy and how it helps the brain.

“I read an article in the American Association of Physicians, on a physician himself who uses an oxygen concentrator which is used here, and he said he uses it for mental alertness, memory and increase in energy,” said Schultz.

Schultz says not a lot of people around the Grand Strand and other areas know about it, as a new approach to feeling better.

“There’s probably just not enough information out there,” she said.

Brain and other diseases aren’t the only thing it could possibly help. Schultz says it can also help with being more aware.

She says she’s had patients in The Recovery Room for sinus infections and headaches.

“I had one customer come in and just wanted to try it out, and he had a headache, but he didn’t tell me that prior to, and he used it probably for 10 minutes or so and then when he was getting ready to leave, he said you know, by the way, I had a headache and I don’t have it anymore,” said Schultz.

She adds essential oils to some oxygen containers, like peppermint and lavender, but says some patients prefer plain oxygen.

“Lemongrass is very uplifting, so that gives you kind of a energy-type of feeling,” she said.

This is not FDA approved, but Schultz says athletes have used the therapy on the sidelines to get revitalized.