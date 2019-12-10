‘It’s been a tough road’: Family has hope for justice in Charles Willis murder case, 3 years later

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Since 1978, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Horry County Police Department reports there are 49 unsolved homicides.

One of those 49, Charles Willis, was murdered in is own home three years ago Tuesday, and his case was recently reopened.

Willis mother, Cecelia Glover tells News13 when she got the call that the case was reopened, and assigned a new detective, her heart lit up.

“I’m never going to give up,” she said. “I’m not going to stop searching until we get closure.”

Glover says there was one special way her son, Charles Willis, let you know that he loved you.

“When he smiled, that meant that he loved you,” said Glover.

Now, her thoughts of her son are only memories.

Willis is a victim of one of 49 unsolved homicides in Horry County since 1978.

HORRY COUNTY UNSOLVED HOMICIDES, SINCE 1978

Nancy Mazestis 6/26/1978

Jessie P. Stevens 4/12/1978

Joann Colby 9/15/1980

Daniel Smith 7/5/1981

Henry Evans 8/22/1983

Alton E. Small 3/16/1986 86-033810

O’Neil J. Staples 11/27/1987 87-35947

Heidi N. Preston 8/30/1987 87-26629

Cora Valentine 11/30/1988 88-40668

Thelton Vaught 3/08/1990 90-05987

Jerry West 7/26/1990 90-21245

Robert L. Sessions 12/31/1991 91-41430

Billy C. Crump 5/22/1992 92-17100

Willie J. Prince 10/4/2019 93-36936

Richard Cochran 6/12/1996 96-22855

Kent Williams 11/29/1999 99-78091

Barry J. Bolton 4/16/2000 00-27026

Alphonzo Fuentes 9/16/2000 00-69820

Alfred Bellamy 11/2/2001 01-83841

Timothy B. Barker 7/7/2006 06-053927

George Sackal 9/25/2007 07-101179

Baby Boy Horry 12/4/2008 08-130880

Todd L. Christians 9/29/2009 09-099835

Alex Sourdiff 10/30/2010 10-113678

Joseph D. Williamson 1/9/2011 11-002562

George T. Beuford 10/9/2011 11-099670

Paris Bellinger 10/4/2012 12-099636

Amber Berbiglia 5/3/2013 13-037395

Ronald S. Hardee 6/2/2013 13-048702

Ledeja S. Hill 3/24/2014 14-023817

Billy Strickland 9/21/2014 14-090017

Dewuane C. Douglas 11/28/2014 14-112863

Don T. Simmons 3/22/2015 15-024214

Terrence S. Wilson 3/27/2015 15-025673

Eugene M. Delong III 5/9/2015 15-039340

Lynden Tisdale 8/11/2015 15-075171

Francis M. Davis 1/8/2016 16-002103

Rafael Aguliar 7/11/2016 16-063149

Mamolijo Miquel 7/11/2016 16-063149

Patrick S. Smith 11/5/2016 16-103002

Charles S. Willis 12/10/2016 16-113636

Rainey F. Valentine 4/30/2017 17-038147

Robert M. Ford Jr. 8/18/2018 18-076147

Robbie S. Ford 8/18/2018 18-076147

Terry L. Blye 8/21/2018 18-077009

Matthew L. Moore 9/12/2018 18-084698

Rockeiem Young 9/26/2018 18-089329

Daniel E. Gore 6/11/2019 19-050643

Hubert L. Klodfelter 6/14/2019 19-051884

“I didn’t want it to get to this point, because now when I check on the status with him, he’s a number in a file,” she said. “Instead of me calling and saying, Charles Willis, what’s the status on it, they say give me his number. That’s a hurting feeling. As a parent, that your child becomes a number in a file.”

Two of Willis children, Kashien and Amiliyantae, 9 and 13 years old at the time, were going to his home in Conway off of Highway 701 on December 10th, 2016, to ask for money to purchase an “Elf on the Shelf” for Christmas.

After arriving, they found their father dead, shot twice in the chest and once in the back of the head.

“We had a report of a male that had been found deceased, due to gunshot wounds,” recalled Horry County Police Detective Sergeant Gregory Lent.

“It’s a traumatizing situation for the children, as well as, they’re going to have to be in intense therapy, maybe for the rest of their lives,” said Glover.

In 2016, the Horry County Police Department formed a cold case squad of retired police officers to help push cases like these further.

“As technology advances, we’re able to use different resources to take a look at some of the evidence that we have, in order to be able to push the investigation further,” said Detective Sergeant Lent.

For now, Glover says in her heart she feels that this year will bring closure.

Ronetta Grate, who knew Willis for nearly 20 years, hopes for the same.

“It’s been a tough road. You know, for the most part, when people see us on the outside, you know, they think that everything is good, but you know, it’s hard when you smile everyday with a broken heart,” said Grate.

Glover says she plans to meet with the detective Wednesday to go over the details of the case.

Horry County Detective Sergeant Lent says if you have any details about this case, or any of the unsolved homicides, you can share them with their crime tip-line, at (843) 915-8477.