‘It’s disheartening’ SC teachers respond to Governor McMaster’s vaccine update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina teachers have been pushing for Governor Henry McMaster to add educators and school staff to Phase 1A of vaccine roll-out. He clarified why teachers will still be included in Phase 1B in a press conference Thursday.

The governor was joined by State Superintendent Molly Spearman to discuss why they believe vaccinating teachers isn’t necessary for in-person learning.

“A study conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina show there has not been a significant surge of COVID-19 in classrooms,” says Spearman.

That study, which you can find here, was conducted within the Charleston County School District.

Earlier this week, Governor McMaster announced people 65 and older will be added to Phase 1A of vaccinations.

The governor says he has heard that teachers are feeling unsafe in the classroom without the vaccine, however, cannot justify opening up vaccinations before getting through the older population of South Carolinians.

Dottie Adams, a veteran teacher and representative for SC for Ed, says many educators feel like they’ve been skipped in line.

“You can’t say you value us and the schools are the backbone of the economy and at the same time in the same press conference not make teachers a priority,” says Adams.

In addition, McMaster announced all school districts will be required to re-open with in-person learning 5 days a week and submit a vaccination plan before receiving any doses of the vaccine for teachers.

“I certainly got many text messages today asking , ‘is this real? Did I just hear them say we have to go back to school and requiring these plans in order for us to get vaccinated?’” says Adams.

Governor McMaster says 37 school districts currently have a plan in place to vaccinate employees. Charleston County School District Officials say they have already put together their vaccination plan.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says, “We are absolutely ready to execute it. If you brought a truckload of vials in today, I’ll give you an empty truckload back in three days. We’ll be ready to go.”

Adams says the fight is not over yet. SC for Ed is planning to continue their advocacy efforts in the hopes of moving closer to Phase 1B more quickly.

