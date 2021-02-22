It’s getting even crazier! Crazy Mason opens second milkshake bar in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – What’s better than a milkshake shop that brings crazy concoctions to life? Two of them!

The Crazy Mason opened their first location in 2020 in The Market Common. Now they’re bringing the crazy to the next level with a new location in North Myrtle Beach: double the number of shops, twice the number of mind-blowing milkshakes.

Coming this Spring, the new location will feature the same 23 crazy milkshake options like “Have your cake and eat it too,” “Build me up buttercup” and “Split happens.”

Not a fan of milkshakes? That’s no problem! The milkshake bar also offers any milkshake option as scooped ice cream in a mason jar.