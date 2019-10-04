“It’s hard to imagine that it’s been a year already. It seems like it was just yesterday that it happened”

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday the Florence community honored seven officers who were injured during the October 3rd shooting and remembered Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner who lost their lives protecting the community.

News 13 Briana Fernandez sat down with two officers from the ‘Florence 7’ to talk about how its been since the deadly ambush.

“It’s just hard to imagine, it’s been a year already. It seems like it was just yesterday that it happened,” said Florence Police officer Brian Hart, one of the Florence 7.

Seven law enforcement officers were shot on Oct. 3, 2018, at 932 Ashton Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood just west of Florence city limits off Hoffmeyer Rd. A total of 12 patients were transported to two local trauma centers, including seven law enforcement officers and five civilians.

Florence Police Department Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, was killed in the shooting. Sheriff’s Officer Investigator Farrah Turner was wounded in the shooting and died on Oct. 22, 2018.

“They’re definitely missed, but they served their purpose here on earth which was to serve people and they did a great job at it,” said Florence Police Office Travis Scott, one of the Florence 7

Those law enforcement officers who were with Sgt. Carraway and Investigator Turner can still recall the events of that tragic day.

“It’s been a struggle, getting used to hearing the radio or responding to hot calls, it’s an adjustment I had to get back to,” said Officer Scott.

“Terrence, I wish he was still here. He was a good man, he could’ve retired and still be here today, but he sacrificed his life for this community,” said Officer Hart.

“It’s still often I think about Terrance Carraway, especially getting close to this day, he’s been on mind a little bit more,” said Officer Scott.

The five law enforcement officers who survived are holding their families a little tighter everyday.

“I’m just thankful and blessed to still be here,” said Officer Scott.