‘It’s heartwarming’: Conway woman receives keys to new house after Hurricane Florence repairs

One Conway woman who lost her home to Hurricane Florence was given keys to a brand-new house this afternoon by Samaritan’s Purse.

Jennette Hughes’ new house is built to withstand another thousand year flood.

“It’s heartwarming,” she said. “And it surely makes your faith greater.”

Hughes is back in her home after nearly a year without it, with the help of Samaritan’s Purse.

“I lost a lot of stuff,” said Hughes. “A lot of pictures, a lot of memories. Stuff that I can’t replace.”

Now, her home is five to six feet in the air on concrete stilts.

“They told me if the water ever got that high again to go in my house now that all of Conway would be covered in water, so I’m thinking that unless it’s really bad, I’m thinking that I may have some water in my yard, but I won’t have any in my house,” said Hughes.

She lost her home to flooding in one of the worst hit areas of Conway during the hurricane.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years, and to go in and see where water had run through your house for three feet of water in there, it was, I was amazed,” she said.

Samaritan’s Purse paid for her home in full.

“I can move back in my house, and that’s just the greatest feeling that I’ve had, you know, since I’ve moved out,” said Hughes.

Samaritan’s Purse presented Hughes with a photo album detailing the progress of the house being built, and a Bible in a ceremony Thursday afternoon.