LANDIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “It’s nasty,” said Tina Lee.

“It’s like a toilet backed up in someone’s front yard,” said Amber Wells.

“Ugh, crap,” said Lee.

“When you’re walking around the neighborhood, you can smell it. See it,” said Wells.

Yes, there are plenty of ways to describe what keeps overflowing at the Oaks of Landis neighborhood.

“I cleaned up feces, somebody else’s crap,” said Lee.

Raw… sewage.

“Like, when it’s really hot out here, you can smell it really, really bad,” said Lee.

Folks living in the neighborhood said, there’s been a sewer problem for years but it’s gotten worse. They said they had to stop doing things like play outside or go on walks because of standing water and the smell.

“If it was one house, then I would understand, hey it’s one house. But it’s all over the subdivision,” said Lee.

Lee has lived in the area for the last six years and Wells for the last six months. They said, they’ve told officials about the problem but no one is helping.

“We’re like the little man,” said Lee. “It’s not right. Fix it. It’s your mistake, fix it.”

But just whose mistake is it?

City of Landis officials said it’s the developer’s problem. They told Queen City News that they don’t have any ownership over the neighborhood because the roads and systems aren’t acceptable.

“It’s frustrating when you can’t get answers from people,” said Wells.

But lawyers for the developer, True Homes LLC, sent Queen City News a copy of a permit from the Division of Water Quality to the City of Landis. It’s from 2007 and is the permit to the city for the sewer system in the neighborhood.

“Somebody needs to fix it. It shouldn’t be put on the homeowners,” said Lee.

Landis City Officials said they’ll fix the problem if True Homes doesn’t step in quickly enough and they’ll send the bill to them. Likely there will be a legal fight ahead, as both don’t seem to agree on who’s responsible.

However, homeowners just want a quick, and clean solution to their problem.

City leaders refuted the permit that lawyers for True Homes LLC sent. They said that’s just part of their process since the system would be hooked up to the city sewer system and it doesn’t mean they’re responsible.

“We apply and receive the permit because the final flow will be part of our system. That does not mean that we construct the system. The system was built by the developer,” emailed Diane Seaford, Landis Town manager.

John Scarbrough, the lawyer representing True Homes LLC, also sent an e-mail to Queen City News. He wrote, (True Homes LLC) “did not construct this phase of the subdivision nor did my client install any of the sewer lines in the late 2000s.”