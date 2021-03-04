‘It’s not fair’: Rioter who put his feet up in Pelosi’s office complains to judge

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office will have another status conference on May 4, a date set by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Barnett, 60, called in from jail for Thursday’s hearing.

Cooper suggested the continuance until May 4, but that did not go over well with Barnett.

“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett could be heard telling the court about the suggested May date. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled.

At that point, the status conference was paused so Barnett could talk with his attorneys about the new court date.

After a few minutes, Cooper went back on the record and confirmed the next status conference for May 4.

Meanwhile, Barnett’s attorneys can make a bail application on behalf of their client and a hearing would be scheduled for that. Barnett was represented by the law firm of Metcalf & Metcalf, and the McBride law firm, replacing his previous attorney Anthony Siano.

In February, Barnett entered a not guilty plea to all counts of his indictment:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a certain room in the Capitol building

Disorderly/Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Barnett had already been indicted on three federal charges earlier in January: