‘It’s scary’: How one Myrtle Beach waitress is helping others get back on their feet amid the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce projects that 50% of the hospitality workforce could be laid off or furloughed temporarily due to the negative economical effects of the coronavirus.

Victoria Hunt is just one of the servers that was laid off at Ultimate California Pizza, due to their lack of business because of the pandemic.

Amidst the hard times, she’s helped create something that could help servers across Myrtle Beach.

“It’s scary because we are going to have to pay this stuff, eventually,” said Hunt.

Hunt is talking about her bills that she’s struggling to pay right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first few days for me were really hard, still waiting on tables, and I really got to hear other people’s stories and how they’re dealing with it, and some of their fears about the future, and then I also would share some of mine,” she said.

Hunt was laid off from Ultimate California Pizza since they’ve seen a lack of business, along with several other servers.

“They’ve all been, for the most part, laid off, and our managers are in jeopardy of being laid off as well,” she said.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber President Karen Riordan says the Grand Strand’s economy has been through 9/11, Hurricane Florence and the recession, but there are many unknowns with the pandemic.

“This is the deepest kind of economic business disruption the Grand Strand has ever really experienced,” she said.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is working with Rep. Tom Rice’s office and the Small Business Administration, to help small businesses apply for loans.

“One of the things the chamber has been trying to do is really promote our restaurants,” said Riordan.

For Hunt, she’s become an admin for a website that lets people anonymously tip Myrtle Beach restaurant servers through Venmo.

She spoke to a friend recently who’s benefited.

“She said she cried for twenty minutes over a three dollar tip, and I probably would too, like, it doesn’t matter,” said Hunt. “It’s just showing us support that you miss us, and we honestly do miss our customers and our fellow co-workers.”

Hunt has applied for unemployment benefits and is waiting to hear back.

Click here to view the web page and to anonymously tip Myrtle Beach servers. Hunt’s Facebook page is called South Carolina Corona Virus Servers.