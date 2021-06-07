‘I’ve already called an electrician’: Florence woman to use $50K lottery prize to fix-up her home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Forget the DIY projects, a Florence lottery winner is calling in the pros. She’s fixing up her house with a $50,000 prize.

She won the cash on a $2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she picked out at the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. in Florence.

“I was screaming,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when she won. “I’ve already called an electrician.”

Four top prizes of $50,000 remain in the $2 Jumbo Bucks game at odds of 1 in 600,000. Oakland Grocery in Florence received a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket.