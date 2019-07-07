“I’ve always been a jokester”: New Carolina Comedy Club owner looks to revamp club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Comedy Club in Myrtle Beach has got a new owner and he’s revamping the club’s look from top to bottom.

The club’s owner, Freddie Rick, says part of his plan aims to get bigger names in the club at Broadway at the Beach.

When Rick became the new owner of the comedy club in May of this year, he knew he’d be fueling his passion for comedy.

“I bought the club because it’s kind of a lifelong passion. I’ve always been a jokester,” he said. “I was class clown, you know, voted witty in high school.”

Rick and his wife, MJ, who is the chef for the club, have given the space a new look, with a new interior, lighting, curtains and a new stage.

For Rick, it doesn’t stop there.

“Next week, we have a stage going outside on the patio, so we will have two shows going on simultaneously different, you know, different headliners, different comedians all throughout the day, 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock, 8 o’clock all maybe into 11 o’clock at night,” said Rick.

Rick says he wanted the atmosphere to stick to the true comedy club atmosphere that’s been around for years.

“The comedian show is much different than that you would get through a normal singing or music in a nightclub,” he said.

Chef MJ Rick, who once owned a restaurant in Atlanta, says they want an atmosphere more focused on a dinner and a show feel.

“The renovation in the kitchen alone is about $100,000 in new ovens, new refrigeration, new freezers, our grills,” she said.

What’s next for the comedy club?

“Our future is to take the wall we’ve got existing here, we are a 150 seat club, and push it all the way out past the patio to the road, hopefully next year, July of 2020, having somewhere between a 300 and 400 seat club and bringing some of the top names in comedy here in Myrtle Beach that quite honestly have never been here before,” said Rick.

Rick says people can text the word “SHOWTIMES” to 555888 to get a list of upcoming shows and events that are going on at the comedy club.