J.C. Penney plans to reopen 150 stores, two weeks after declaring bankruptcy

FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a J.C. Penney store sits closed in Roseville, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – J.C. Penney, which closed their in-store locations due to COVID-19, is reopening 150 stores, just two weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

The clothing retailer is reopening its stores in stages, but says it plans to have about 500 stores open again by June 3.

While it’s reopening some locations based on public health, the chain still plans on closing many of its locations based on financial reasons.

