Jack Bilyeu joined the WBTW news team as a multimedia journalist in April 2020. He covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau.

Jack grew up in McKinney, Texas, and attended college at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He got his start as a director of photography on a short documentary that was featured in the Bentonville Film Festival before getting involved with the school’s student television station.

He graduated in December 2020 with degrees in journalism and political science. During and after college, Jack held numerous behind-the-scenes positions at local ABC affiliate KHBS-TV in neighboring Rogers, Arkansas.

Jack’s excited to be so close to the beach after spending his whole life landlocked. He also looks forward to getting more familiar with the area and its residents.

Some of his favorite topics to cover include government, justice and business.

Whether you’ve got questions, comments or a story tip, you can get in touch with Jack on any of his social media channels or by email at jbilyeu@wbtw.com

Follow Jack on Twitter and Facebook.