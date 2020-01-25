Jack Thompson weighs in on the future of Myrtle Beach, while remembering the past

Walking into Jack Thompson’s photography studio is like walking into a time machine.

Hitch-hiking to Myrtle Beach at the age of 13, Thompson has been photographing major events in the city since before the city was founded in 1957.

“Be careful you don’t get sand in your shoes, because if you get Myrtle Beach sand in your shoes, it will slip into your blood and catch your heart, and melt your heart, and you won’t be able to leave,” said Thompson

While city leaders continue to debate the type of vision they want for their downtown area, Thompson has his own ideas, and they resemble the past.

“Some people say you just cannot re-capture the old days and I think that is not true, because young people are still excited about the music, the glamour and the bright lights, and we need more of that,” said Thompson.

The Arts and Innovation District, formally known as the Superblock, is where Thompson’s studio is located. It was recently named to the national register of historical places.