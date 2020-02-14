James Hudson, Jr. announces run for Darlington Count Sheriff

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – James Hudson, Jr. will run for Darlington County Sheriff.

Hudson made the announcement on Thursday in Hartsville. He’s previously served as Hartsville police chief and served in several roles at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, including chief deputy.

“So my goal is going to be putting people first,” Hudson said, “bringing respect and integrity back to the community, making sure that people are safe in their homes and the community, making sure they understand they have law enforcement present that’s going to be here 24/7.”

Incumbent Sheriff Tony Chavis also plans to run again.

He told News13, “Absolutely, I’m going to seek re-election. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Darlington County these past few years and I looked forward to continuing to serve them for many more years to come.”