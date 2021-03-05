Jason Raven joined the WBTW news team in November 2020.

Jason is the Columbia Bureau Reporter covering the South Carolina State House.

Jason comes to WBTW after spending two years covering the State House for WIS in Columbia, South Carolina.

Before working in the Palmetto State, Jason worked at WRDW in Augusta, Georgia and SNN, the Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Fla. He has covered a wide range of stories while in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Jason loves storytelling and is looking forward to continue telling the stories of the Palmetto State.

Jason was born in Panama City, Panama, and is fluent in Spanish. He is from a military family and he has lived in Germany, North Dakota, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

Jason is a proud graduate of the University of South Florida. When he isn’t roaming the halls of the State House, Jason is cheering on his USF Bulls, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Buccaneers, and Rays.

He enjoys spending time outdoors. Jason also loves trying local restaurants, so be sure to share any recommendations you have. If you want to connect with Jason you can email him at jraven@wspa.com, follow him on Twitter (@JasonRaven_), connect on Instagram (@JasonRavenNews) or you can like his Facebook page (JasonRaven).