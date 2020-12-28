Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for COVID-themed Christmas ornament

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo on her Instagram Christmas Day that showed her holding an ornament with “Our first pandemic 2020″ engraved on it.

The Friends actress faced mixed reactions on social media where some people called her a “fool” and “oblivious” for talking about the pandemic as if it’s a “baby shower.”

Jen’s fans, however, believe the post was meant to be sarcastic and “hilariously cute.”

Aniston has not yet responded to the criticism, but earlier this year she did speak out about the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of wearing a mask.

She wrote, “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask.”