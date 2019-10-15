Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and quickly crashed the site

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Jennifer Aniston decided to join Instagram Tuesday and the “Friends” actress broke the social media site!

The app crashed just after Aniston shared her first and so far, only post.

It was a picture of the entire “Friends” cast, and read “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM”

Behind her, you can see fellow cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt Leblanc.

In just about five hours the post snagged more than three million likes and helped Aniston reach one million followers.

