“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek starts chemo again

Alex Trebek accepts the award for outstanding game show host for “Jeopardy!” at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW/AP) – Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle against pancreatic cancer. The host of “Jeopardy!” made the announcement on Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Trebek said his “numbers shot up” and doctors ordered him to start his chemotherapy treatments again.

Trebek announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but hasn’t missed a day on the show, which is recorded in advance. The Associated Press is reporting that Trebek said his goals for the summer were to get his strength and hair back, and his progress was “dismal.”