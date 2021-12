MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jimmie Allen has been announced as the newest headliner for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

He will be joining Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett and more than 30 of country’s hottest artists.

CCMF said on Facebook “please welcome this ‘Blue Jean Baby’ to the Coors Light Main Stage, Jimmie Allen.”