Johnsonville man arrested after allegedly shooting woman

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Johnsonville man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the lower leg.
Jimmy Lee White, Jr. shot the woman during an altercation, according to a police report. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.
He was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
White is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
