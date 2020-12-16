Johnsonville man charged with 14 counts of child porn

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Johnsonville man is facing 14 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Florence County investigators arrested Terry Jenkins Matthews, Jr., 43, after they say he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Matthews was arrested December 10 and is being charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $21,000 surety bond.