Johnsonville residents vote to keep number of city council members at 6

News
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Residents in Johnsonville voted on Tuesday to keep the number of city council members at six.

A referendum proposed changing the number of council members from six to four.

The referendum was defeated 93 to 25, according to Johnsonville Mayor Steve Dukes.

Mayor Dukes told News13 he thinks the change is necessary.

“We’re just looking at maybe the economics of it trying to save a little money plus dealing with the fact that a lot of people aren’t even showing interest in serving for city council,” Mayor Dukes said.

City Administrator Jim Smith said the city is spending nearly $3,400 per seat for each council candidate.

In April, council passed a resolution to have Tuesday’s voting and the Florence County Election Commission handled the polls.

Voting took place at the Johnsonville High School Gymnasium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: