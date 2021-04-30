Josh Duggar, ’19 Kids’ star, charged with receiving, possessing child porn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joshua Duggar, 33, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, star of the former reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” entered a “not guilty” plea by his attorneys Friday.

Duggar had a first appearance before U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas Judge Erin Wiedemann via Zoom on Friday morning. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar is accused of possessing the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Duggar will remain in custody until a May 5 detention hearing.

Wiedermann stipulated that Duggar have a third-party custodian should he be released on bond. Also, the residence where he would stay must be devoid of minor children.

Duggar was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a federal hold with no bail.

He is being represented by Fayetteville-based Story Law Firm and attorneys Travis Story and Justin K. Gelfand.

In November 2019, federal agents went to a business at Wildcat Creek Road in Springdale, a location where Duggar managed a car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars, as part of the investigation.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that it was involved in a federal investigation at the location but wouldn’t go into specific details.

Former location of Wholesale Motorcars. (Credit: KNWA/KFTA)

Earlier this week, Duggar’s wife, Anna, announced on social media that they are expecting their seventh child, a girl.