Journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75

News
Posted: / Updated:

Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A veteran journalist, known for her political reporting has died at age 75.

Cokie Roberts was best-known for her work at ABC News and NRP. Her death was announced earlier this morning. She was the daughter of two members of congress from Louisiana.

She joined ABC News in the late 80s and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson on the political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

Roberts also owned a home with her husband in Pawleys Island, according to our media partner, South Strand News.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: