Journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75

Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A veteran journalist, known for her political reporting has died at age 75.

Cokie Roberts was best-known for her work at ABC News and NRP. Her death was announced earlier this morning. She was the daughter of two members of congress from Louisiana.

She joined ABC News in the late 80s and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson on the political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

Roberts also owned a home with her husband in Pawleys Island, according to our media partner, South Strand News.