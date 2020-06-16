Sheriff: 17 arrested for child pornography include Disney employees, nurse, pharmacist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida sheriff detailed the arrests and charges of 17 suspects, including Disney and hospital employees, accused of downloading or distributing child pornography featuring children as young as a few months old.

“These folks are deviants,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The sheriff went on to detail a number of the arrests, most notably two Disney World employees, a nurse, a pharmacist, a 49-year-old Winter Haven man, and an IT specialist Judd said liked to purchase and digest soiled underwear.

The takedown, dubbed ‘Operation Guardians of Innocence V’, resulted in a total of over 1,400 felonies filed against the 17 suspects.

Deputies say the child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.

Among the notable arrests were two Walt Disney World employees. Judd said a search warrant was executed in Davenport, Florida at a home shared by 32-year-old Justin Hazan and 36-year-old Arlandres Sims. Hazan reportedly told detectives he works at Hollywood Studios as an operator on the Millenium Falcon ride. He reportedly admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography. He was charged with 15 counts.

Hazan’s roommate, Sims, also works at Disney as a food runner at the Animal Kingdom Resort. He was also arrested and charged with 25 counts of child pornography.

“When we went to the house, we went after Arlandres Sims,” Judd said. “We also found out that his roommate from Disney, Justin Hazan, also was looking at child porn. [Detectives] didn’t know that. So during the investigation, our detectives found it kind of humorous. Arlandres actually said, ‘You’re doing it too?’”

Another Davenport man, a registered nurse at Osceola Regional Medical Center, was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography. Judd said 38-year-old Edgardo Cancela was reported for suspicious actions on Facebook. Judd said Cancela lives at home with his wife and two children, ages 10 and 13.

Stephen Lilly, a 61-year-old Lakeland resident and former Tampa Electric employee, was charged with 100 counts of child pornography. Judd said Lilly told investigators he had only been viewing child pornography for the last two years.

“I don’t know if I believe that,” Judd said. “How do you wake up at 59 years old with a wife and two adult children and think, ‘Gosh, I think I’ll go to the room and start looking at child porn. Especially if you’re charged with 100 counts.”

Nabor Molina, a 45-year-old Lakeland resident, was found with child pornography of victims as young as 18-36 months old, Judd said. Additionally, Judd said detectives discovered Molina has been in the country illegally for the last 30 years.

Landen Ulrich, an 18-year-old Lakeland resident, was arrested after detectives found child pornography on his computer of victims as young as six months old, Judd said. Ulrich was charged with 200 counts of child pornography.

Jonathan Richards, 27, was charged with the most counts of child pornography — 300. Judd said Richards lives at home with his parents in Bartow.

Judd wrapped up the press conference highlighting the January arrest of Jose Ariza. Ariza was charged with distributing and attempting to purchase child pornography. Judd said Ariza also liked to purchase soiled underwear and ingest it.

“You know what all kinds of things get in soiled underwear, right?” Judd said. “Sometimes you think you’re passing gas and you’re not. You can’t trust a fart when you’re over 60. He was buying these things, and ingesting them. Did you hear me?”

Judd said Ariza is an IT specialist who has a masters degree from Florida International University.

Judd said none of the child victims were located in their investigation, but they’re not done seeking justice.

“We need to know where these babies are so we can rescue them,” he said. “So let us know.”