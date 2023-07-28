HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A $15 million settlement between Mallory Beach’s family and Greg Parker, the owner of Parker’s convenience stores, was approved by a judge on Thursday.

Judge Daniel Hall also signed off on $517,000 from the estate of Maggie Murdaugh.

Beach was killed in February 2019 when the boat that she and five others were on, including Paul Murdaugh, crashed into a piling in Archer’s Creek. She was thrown into the water, and her body wasn’t found for seven days.

Paul Murdaugh was seen on camera buying alcohol at a Parker’s store earlier that day using identification belong to his brother, Buster. While the clerk looked at the ID and ran it through their system, they failed to ensure Paul matched the characteristics and photo displayed.

The deal, however, doesn’t apply to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, who was also named in the suit. His portion of the settlement, which would go to the other passengers on the boat, has not yet been signed.

Parker’s attempt to sever the case from Alex was previously denied.