Judge denies Brandon Council’s request to delay his trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A judge denied a motion made by Brandon Council’s defense team to delay his trial on Wednesday.

On Monday a judge approved Council’s request to seal certain documents that include attorney-client communications, defense strategy, and the results of defense counsel’s investigations.

Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of murder, among other federal and state charges, related to the killings of the two CresCom Bank employees, Donna Major, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, of Green Sea in 2017.

Court documents reveal Council admitted to the murders.

Bank video shows Council approach a teller and speaks with her briefly. “Council then pulls a firearm, points it at the teller and shoots her multiple times,” court documents state. “Council then jumps over the teller counter. Council is also captured locating a second female employee of the bank who was hiding underneath a desk. Upon finding her, the video captured Council shooting the employee multiple times as she attempts to hide under the desk.”

According to the US attorney general, Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for the first two federal charges.

Despite the evidence presented in court documents, Council’s lawyer asked the court to enter a not guilty plea in Oct. 2017.