Judge denies injunction to force Myrtle Beach to pay Horry County hospitality tax

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A judge Friday denied Horry County’s request for an injunction that would have forced the city of Myrtle Beach to continue paying the county hospitality tax dollars.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune tells us ” We are very pleased that the judge has ruled in our favor and we will proceed according to the order.”

The city of Myrtle Beach had filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming that the county has illegally been collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year“ through a hospitality fee.

Previously, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have voted to end a scenario in which the municipalities have sent Horry County the 1.5% hospitality fee that has been collected within those municipalities.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.