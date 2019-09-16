Judge orders mediation for family of woman who drowned in sheriff’s van vs. defendants

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A judge has ordered the family of a woman who drowned while locked inside a sheriff’s van and all defendants in the family’s lawsuit into mediation.

Wendy Newton’s family is seeking an unspecified amount of money in a suit that alleges wrongful death by drowning in a locked cage while inside a sheriff’s van. Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, the two ex-officers transporting the Newton and another woman, have been charged with manslaughter in the case. The lawsuit is against the two ex-officers, Horry County, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, and Elizabeth Orlando, HCSO Sergeant in charge of transportation.

All parties were ordered on Monday by US State District Judge Mary Lewis to begin mediations. The time limit for the mediation period was not yet made available.

The suit says the driver of the van took her onto a dangerous road during flooding, through standing water, failed to follow the correct route, and used an inmate van with cages for a mental health patient, among other actions. The suit was filed by the Brittain Law Firm on behalf of Sarah Shoun and Allison Newton, representatives of Newton’s estate.

Wendy Newton died along with Nicolette Green on Sept. 18 when the sheriff’s van in which officers were transporting them was swept away by Hurricane Florence floodwaters on Hwy. 76 just outside of Nichols. The van filled with water and took the lives of the women, while the two ex-officers escaped.

Both women were being transported to healthcare facilities to take their medication. Newton has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Despite that, the family says in the suit, Newton was able to care for and raise three children, controlling her periods of illness with treatment and prescribed medication.Read the full lawsuit hereDownload

As the threat of Hurricane Florence grew, Newton became anxious, the suit states. “During her time of anxiety, she saw a scene from a movie that triggered her schizophrenia.” Having suffered through these fears before, Newton and her family arranged for transport through Chadbourne Police Department to McLeod Loris Hospital. The doctors there sedated Newton and requested her transport to Rebound Behavioral Health.

According to the lawsuit, mental health patients are transported and treated the same as criminals. In this instance, the metal grate that separated the caged compartments in the van was locked the defendants didn’t have a key to the door.

“The vehicle was a death trap,” the lawsuit states. “The two innocent, non-criminal, non-violent women were locked in the cage with no windows, internal operating doors, or functioning escape mechanism.”

Other allegations include: