Judge rules Horry County can not collect hospitality tax from any municipalities

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In a decision on Wednesday Judge William H. Seals Jr. clarified his June 21 decision on Horry County not being able to collect hospitality tax money from the City of Myrtle Beach.

According to court documents Judge Seals says the order was meant to include all Horry County Municipalities, not just Myrtle Beach. Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Conway, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach were all mentioned in the new order issued Wednesday.

This new order will take effect on August 10.