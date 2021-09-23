Judge says there is enough evidence against Letecia Stauch for a trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An El Paso County judge has determined that there is enough evidence against Letecia Stauch to proceed with a trial.

Stauch must appear in person on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. to enter a plea and is accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch in Jan. of 2020.

Gannon Stauch went missing from his home in El Paso County. The 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Gannon’s disappearance sparked a nationwide search. A petition was started on change.org asking for signatures to create a law to ensure children under the age of 13 are classified as missing or endangered.Remembering Gannon Stauch, 1 year after he disappeared; see timeline

In Feb. 2020, Gannon’s stepmom, Letecia, received significant criticism online, with many accusing her of being involved in Gannon’s disappearance. She shared a statement about his disappearance.

Police arrested Gannon’s stepmom on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail.

In September 2020, state psychiatrists told the court Stauch is competent enough to stand trial but her attorneys asked for a second opinion.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Stauch was found competent to stand trial.

NICOLE FIERRO PROVIDES UPDATES FROM COURT:

FOX31 and Channel 2 reporter Nicole Fierro was in El Paso County for Stauch’s preliminary hearing. You can scroll all the way down to follow the case from the beginning here:

9:22 a.m.: Judge just said #LeteciaStauch must appear for entry of plea on November 4th at 1:30. She must be present in person.

9:20 a.m.: BREAKING: Court does find sufficient evidence to go to trial. No bond either

9:18 a.m.: Judge going over information and photos that were brought to him in preliminary hearing two weeks ago starting with body, identified as Gannon Stauch, found in a suitcase. Also, evidence from searches of the home in February.

9:12 a.m.: #LeteciaStauch just told the judge she chose to not be here in person after talking to her attorneys yesterday.

9:10 a.m.: #LeteciaStauch appearing again on video from jail, not in person. Last time, she picked this, *not* for COVID reasons.

9 a.m.: We were just let in the courtroom. Both Al and Landen are here along with other biological family members. Waiting to see if #LeteciaStauch will be here in person today. During the preliminary hearing two weeks ago she was not.

8:35 a.m.: Good morning. I’m here at El Paso county court where a judge is set to rule if there’s enough evidence for #LeteciaStauch to go to trial for Gannon Stauch’s murder. I will live tweet all updates here.