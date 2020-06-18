Junior League of The Grand Strand to host a collection drive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Junior League of The Grand Strand will host a community drop off to support area non-profit organizations.

The community drop off will take place Saturday June 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

They’ll be collecting food, cleaning products, household items and clothing.

“Now more than ever we need to join together to help our community and neighbors,” Junior League of the Grand Strand President, Megan Coward said.

The service project is called, ‘The Big Splash Summer Service Project’ and it’s the league’s first community initiative since forming earlier this year.

This project will support, ‘Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies’, ‘New Directions of Horry County’, and ‘Sea Haven for Youth’.

Drop off locations:

Stokes State Farm 1408 3rd Ave, Conway

Mellow Mushroom 1101 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach

Mellow Mushroom 3280 US-17, Murrells Inlet

For more information about the league or where to drop off items, you can visit their website.