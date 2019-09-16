Jury in Brandon Council case seated, opening statements start Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The jury in the Brandon Council trial has been seated and opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.

The jury selection process began Sept. 9 and the process concluded on Monday.

Council is being charged on a two-count indictment after committing a bank robbery resulting in the death of two individuals and for possessing a firearm and using it for murder. The crimes occurred in 2016 at the CresCom bank in Conway.

To qualify, jurors had to fill out a questionnaire followed by extensive in-person follow-up questions. Each person had to be confident in considering both aggravating and mitigating factors for the trial.

Aggravating factors are evidence to be used by prosecutors that is related to the crime. Meanwhile, mitigating factors have nothing to do with the crime and can be Council’s childhood or background.

Count on News13 for all updates on this trial.