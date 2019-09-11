Jury selection continues in Brandon Council trial

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Jury selection will continue on Wednesday in the United States case vs. Brandon Michael Council in Florence.

Council is being charged on a two-count indictment after committing a bank robbery resulting in the death of two individuals and for possessing a firearm and using it for murder. The crimes occurred in 2016 at the CresCom bank in Conway.

A judge, federal prosecutors and Council’s defense have interviewed potential jurors since Monday. So far, 25 individuals have qualified for the trial with 14 being men and 11 women.

To qualify, jurors had to fill out a questionnaire followed by extensive in-person follow-up questions. Each person had to be confident in considering both aggravating and mitigating factors for the trial.

Aggravating factors are evidence to be used by prosecutors that is related to the crime. Meanwhile, mitigating factors have nothing to do with the crime and can be Council’s childhood or background.

