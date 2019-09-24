Guilty verdict in less than an hour for Brandon Council in double-murder at Conway bank

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Brandon Council was found guilty in the double murder, Conway bank robbery trial.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes on the verdict. They were sent in for deliberation at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The jury has been charged with deciding whether Council gets the death penalty. No witnesses were called by the defense before closings statements were given on Tuesday.

Brandon Council was indicted on two counts for committing robbery resulting in murder at the CresCom bank in Conway and for possession of a firearm used for murder. The two victims murdered were Donna Major and Katie Skeen.

Count on News13 for updates as they become available.