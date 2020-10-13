Jury selection begins for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborn babies, dumping bodies in trash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The jury will be selected Tuesday for the trial of an Horry County woman who was accused of accused of killing two newborns and dumping the bodies in the trash in 2017 and 2018.

Alyssa Dayvault was arraigned in February on a charge of homicide by child abuse, and a conviction could mean up to 35 years in prison. Her original court date was set for the week of Sept. 28, but was continued until the week of Oct. 12.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Dayvault later admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. She said the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born.”

She then said she “disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities,” according to previous reporting.

She was also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between Nov. 4 to Nov. 23, 2017, in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

