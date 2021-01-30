Just under 3,000 coronavirus cases reported by DHEC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,966 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 65 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 394,153, probable cases to 45,632, confirmed deaths to 6,336, and 678 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 66

Dillon – 26

Florence – 71

Georgetown – 10

Horry – 152

Marion – 15

Marlboro – 9

Percent Positive: 25.4%

