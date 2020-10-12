JV football game between Hartsville, Myrtle beach cancelled after player tests positive for COVID-19

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – This week’s junior varsity football game between Hartsville High School and Myrtle Beach has been cancelled.
A player on the Hartsville JV team has tested positive for COVID-19. Teammates who have been diagnosed as close contacts have been placed into mandatory 14-day quarantine., according to the Darlington County School District.
The game that has been cancelled will not be made up.
