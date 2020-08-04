K-9 officer retires from SC State House, served 2 tours in Afghanistan

Courtesy of SC Dept. of Public Safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A BPS K-9 Officer retired today after serving at the state house since 2014.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced the retirement of K-9 Officer Cane, who has served the Bureau of Protective Services at the State House for six years.

Before serving at the State House, Cane served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps.

