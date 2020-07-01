Kansas police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen received $70,000 payout to resign

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old was paid tens of thousands of dollars to resign, new documents show.

The Johnson County district attorney cleared former Overland Park Officer Clayton Jenison in the shooting, which took the life of John Albers. The DA ruled Jenison was justified in fearing for his life.

Jenison can not only work again as a law enforcement officer but he also received a payout of $70,000 to leave the department, WDAF confirmed.

Jenison shot 13 bullets into the Albers family’s minivan as John backed it out of their garage in January 2018.

Police were at the South Overland Park home after his friends reported he was threatening to hurt himself on social media.

Albers’ family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. They’ve still been unable to get many of the documents they requested to show how police and the DA reached the decision they did.

Documents show Jenison made $81,000 the year he left his job, even though he only worked through March 4. His income included a $70,000 severance payment.

John Albers’ death has since prompted a big conversation in Johnson County about transparency in police shootings.

His mother said she was “disgusted” to find out about the payment.

“They allowed an officer who clearly committed misconduct to get incentivized,” Sheila Albers said. “We essentially incentivized police misconduct by giving Jenison a payout.”

In a statement Tuesday, accompanied with the release of those severance documents, the city of Overland Park said:

“In the best interest of the community, city officials negotiated an agreement with former Overland Park Police Officer Clayton Jenison, which resulted in his voluntary resignation and the city providing a final compensation package that included a severance payment as well as other benefits.”

WDAF reached out but had not heard back from Overland Park police on Tuesday.

