‘Keep Our Pets’ food bank in need of funds and volunteers

The ‘Keep Our Pets’ food bank, a local non-profit says they are in desperate need of help from the community in order to keep serving over 800 clients.

The food bank helps low income pet owners in Georgetown and Horry counties make sure they are able to get enough food and cats for their dogs each month.

Right now they are in need of funds and volunteers.

Volunteer, Jennifer Johnson says it is the only pet food bank in the state of South Carolina and was organized after the founders noticed how many pet owners were having to give up their animals to local shelters, due to not being able to afford the food.

She says they have a growing number of clients but not enough money to keep up with the demand.

The non-profit is able to get a discount on bulk bags of food, but they need funds to keep it going.

“A lot of these people have cancer, or they’re all alone. Their pet is their child, it keeps them going. There really is a need for the food. It’s like trying to feed your baby or your pet.” said Jennifer Johnson.

To donate, volunteer, or becoming clients, you can go to the ‘Keep our Pets’ Facebook group.