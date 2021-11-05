Keith Urban joins list of headliners for Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Keith Urban will be joining the list of headliners for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The entertainer was announced by CCMF as the “four-time Grammy-Award, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, two AMAs, two People’s Choice award winner WITH nine consecutive gold, platinum/multi-platinum albums.”

He will be joining country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. The festival is scheduled for June 9-12, and tickets can be purchased now from the CCMF website. You can visit the site here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories