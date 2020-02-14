Kenney Boone waives administrative hearing on recent charges

William Kenney Boone seen in a February 4, 2020 booking photo from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone waived his administrative hearing on recent charges of probation violation and domestic violence.

During an administrative hearing, an agent presents evidence about the person accused of violating probation. Since Boone voluntarily waived the hearing on Friday, the charge now goes to a judge to make the decision, according to Peter O’Boyle, Spokesperson for SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Boone was released from jail on Feb. 7 after charges of ill-treatment of animals in general, torture and domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County.

Boone also faces one charge of violation of probation in Darlington County, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.

The judge who sentenced Boone in January after a guilty plea to misconduct in office and embezzlement charges also will handle this case. This is not uncommon, according to O’Boyle.

Boone’s new case will be heard in circuit court in Lancaster County on March 5.