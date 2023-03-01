LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIN) – KFC has announced plans to bring back its Double Down sandwich — which uses fried chicken in place of bread — for the first time in nearly a decade.

The bunless sandwich will return for a four-week nationwide run starting Monday, March 6.

The Double Down contains two slices of cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and either mayo or spicy sauce sandwiched between two KFC Extra Crispy filets. During the first month of its debut in 2010, KFC sold more than 10 million sandwiches in its first month.

It was last brought back to the KFC menu in April 2014.

“The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever,” claimed Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in a press release issued Wednesday. “After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we’re embracing the chaos, bringing

back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks.”

Select fans can get a taste of the Double Down one day early by signing up on www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com. Pre-orders begin March 2, and will only be available to the first 2,014 people who sign up.

Along with its Double Down, KFC is introducing another sandwich to its menu this month: fried The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, made with an Extra Crispy filet, bacon, cheese, pickles and mayo.

Both sandwiches will be available on their own, or as part of a combo meal.

News of the returning Double Down comes just weeks after KFC announced plans to remove wings, popcorn chicken, strawberry lemonade, cookies and “Nashville hot sauce” from its menu.