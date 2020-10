CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Richard Valenti appeared before a parole board on Wednesday, and was denied parole for the twenty-first time.

Valenti was convicted of kidnapping and murdering two teenage girls at his Folly Beach home in 1973.

His parole is considered roughly every two years, and family and friends of the victims are vigilant in ensuring Valenti remains behind bars.

In Wednesday’s hearing, the board unanimously agreed that Valenti should not be released.